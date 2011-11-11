Spending time waiting for stuff? It costs billions

Nov 11 Jere Downs, 46, who lives in suburban
Louisville, Kentucky, scheduled her annual termite inspection
on a day off from work. Then the inspector didn't show during
the four-hour window. Instead, he called to rescheduled a
two-hour window the following Saturday. Another no-show and
this time no call.
"Getting this annual inspection, a condition of maintaining
the termite protection coverage, is turning into a real
hassle," says Downs.
Waiting for services or deliveries is more than just a
major annoyance -- it's also a big financial drain, according
to a recent report by TOA Technologies. The time management
company said it cost $38 billion a year in economic losses.
That's a lot of waiting. To make matters worse for
companies, the study and accompanying public opinion poll found
beyond the cost there is collateral damage. Consumers' have a
lower opinion of the things they have to wait for -- even after
just 15 minutes of lateness.
There's no question this a shared experience among most
consumers. How many times have you sat home waiting for the
cable guy? Or a furniture delivery? Or a repairman?
There's the two-hour window, the four-hour window and,
ultimately, the we'll-get-there-when-we-get there window. For
anyone in the working world -- even those who don't have to go
off to an office daily -- time is money.
THE CABLE GUY PROBLEM
The survey conducted for TOA, a time-management company
created to solve the "cable guy problem," found that some 58
percent of those responding say they had to wait for an
appointment at their homes in the past year. About half say
they had to use a sick day or vacation day to wait for a
service or delivery. More than a quarter say they lost wages
waiting.
"You're talking about a significant impact to people's
pocketbooks," TOA's CEO Yuval Brisker says. "There's a double
whammy reduction in productivity and then there's the cost to
each individual worker who has to take time off from
work...It's an acute problem. We all experience this as
consumers."
To compound the frustration and expense of waiting, Brisker
says the wait is often far more than the consumer expects.
"That directly impacts their impression of a company as a
good service provider and whether they'll stay with them over
time," he says.
To help protect brand equity, Brisker says, "All they need
to do is respect consumers' time."
Increasingly, consumers are seeing options that allow them
to, in varying degrees, figure out where the service guy is or
when the delivery might happen. Domino's Pizza (DPZ.N) lets you
follow your order through the process, from the prep to the
baking to the delivery.
UPS (UPS.N) customers can see where in the country their
package is and, ultimately, when it's out for delivery to their
home at a time that's anyone's guess. But, catering to the need
for more details, they now also offer a membership program --
for free, or with more bells and whistles for $40 a year --
that gives you more control over deliveries, including signing
remotely.
Bob's Discount Furniture, a New England retailer, decided
to stop the guesswork for its customers' deliveries and set up
a tracking system.
"The tracking system is accessed by the driver through his
cell phone and it contains information about each delivery stop
for each of our drivers," says Eric Adelstein, the company's
vice president of delivery operations. "Every time a driver
arrives at a stop, he enters the time into the phone and the
same is done once he departs a stop. When these times are
entered into the phone, the system automatically updates the
delivery time windows for the following customers that day."
The tracker will also tell them the name of the driver
making the delivery. Bob's bought the system to help build
goodwill with its customers.
"We also wanted to provide a competitive advantage and
understand that sitting at home waiting for a delivery can be
obtrusive for the customer," Adelstein says.
Back in Kentucky, Downs didn't have that advantage and now
she's left wondering what she needs to do to avoid wasting yet
another day sitting home and waiting. Her termite coverage is
at stake, her annoyance factor is high and her impression of
the company is that her time is meaningless. Not a great
message to send to your customers.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Beth Gladstone.)