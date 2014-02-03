FilmOn X seeks role in Supreme Court arguments in Aereo case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Online television service
FilmOn X LLC is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it argue in
behalf of competitor Aereo Inc, whose use of television
broadcast signals is being challenged by the four major U.S.
broadcasters.
The case, to be argued in April, will determine whether both
companies can continue with their practice of using network
content without paying licensing fees.
The broadcasters claim both services violate their
copyrights and represent a threat to their ability to control
subscription fees and generate advertising.
FilmOn X said in a statement on Monday that it will file
court papers asking to participate in the one-hour oral argument
and in the written briefing of the case.
The broadcasters, Walt Disney Co's ABC network, CBS
Corp, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, sought high court review
after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled
for Aereo in April.
FilmOn X has been involved in litigation similar to that
faced by Aereo. The company has appeals pending before the San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after
losing in lower courts.
David Frederick, a lawyer for Aereo, said in an email the
company would oppose the motion.
Except for the federal government, the Supreme Court rarely
grants motions like the one filed by FilmOn X. If the request is
denied, FilmOn X could still file a friend-of-the-court brief in
the case.
If the court were to grant the request, it would likely mean
Aereo would have less time for oral arguments before the Supreme
Court's justices.
Aereo, backed by Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp
, and FilmOn X, founded by Internet entrepreneur Alki
David, use similar technology that allows viewers to watch
network television on mobile devices. The images are captured
via remote antennas. Users then receive the content via the
Internet.
The case is ABC v. Aereo Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-461.