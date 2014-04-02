U.S. top court rules for airline in frequent flyer dispute

| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Wednesday that an airline customer cannot sue after being
thrown out of a frequent flyer program.
On a 9-0 vote, the court said Rabbi Binyomin Ginsberg cannot
pursue his claims against Northwest Airlines Corp, which ceased
operations in 2010 after merging with Delta Air Lines Inc
. He claimed breach of contract under Minnesota state
law.
The court held the federal Airline Deregulation Act barred
Ginsberg's lawsuit. The act says states have no say in
regulating the price, route or service of an air carrier.
Ginsberg, an educator from Minnesota who travels widely and
leads tours as part of his work, sued in 2009, saying he and his
wife were thrown out of the program a year earlier for filing
too many service complaints.
He said the airline told him it took action in part because
he allegedly sought compensation after booking reservations on
full flights, knowing he would be bumped to another flight.
Ginsberg said his complaints involved only a small
proportion of the flights he took on Northwest and were limited
to such issues as long waits for luggage and not being notified
about flight cancellations. Northwest said he filed 24
complaints and that the contract allowed it to terminate
membership for abuse of the program at its sole discretion.
A federal judge in California dismissed Ginsberg's lawsuit,
which he filed as a possible class action on behalf of others
who might have been treated the same way. The judge said
Ginsberg's claims were barred by federal aviation law.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
disagreed with the judge, reviving the lawsuit in a July 2012
ruling on the basis that Ginsberg's contractual claim was
unrelated to the price, route or service.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and
the administration of President Barack Obama sided with the
airline in the case.
The case is Northwest v. Ginsberg, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-462.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Marguerita Choy)