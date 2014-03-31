U.S. top court declines to hear patent case on glaucoma drug

| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact an appeals court ruling that endorsed patent
protections for Combigan, Allergan Inc's glaucoma drug.
The high court declined to hear an appeal filed by Novartis
AG's Sandoz Inc, which had challenged several patents
held by Allergan that do not expire until 2022. Sandoz wanted to
sell a generic version of the drug, which also is used to treat
ocular hypertension.
In May 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit decision ruled in favor of Allergan.
The case is Sandoz v. Allergan, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-889.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Alden Bentley)