US Supreme Court rejects Allergan patent appeal over Sanctura

Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court rejected on Monday Allergan Inc's appeal of a ruling that favored generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc over patents related to the treatment of an overactive bladder.

Allergan was challenging a June decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that its patents related to Sanctura XR were invalid because the treatment was "obvious," meaning it was highly likely to succeed based on information already known.

