U.S. top court rules for Amgen over employee lawsuit

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a victory to Amgen Inc by throwing out a
ruling in favor of current and former employees who say they
lost money by investing in the pharmaceutical company's own
stock-ownership plan.
In a brief four-page unsigned ruling, the high court sent
the case back to lower courts, saying the San Francisco-based
9th U.S. Circuit's October 2014 ruling was incorrect. The
litigation over whether the lawsuit should be dismissed will now
continue.
The lawsuit, filed in 2007, stated that the value of the
plaintiffs' retirement plans was reduced when Amgen stock
declined. It was revealed then that the company had concealed
negative clinical study results about the anemia drug Aranesp
and marketed both Aranesp and another anemia drug, Epogen, for
off-label uses that were unsafe.
A district judge dismissed the lawsuit but the 9th Circuit
first ruled in 2013 that the case could go forward. Amgen
appealed to the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the
appeals court for reconsideration. The appeals court again ruled
for the plaintiffs in 2014.
The claims made by the employees mirror similar allegations
made in a securities class action lawsuit filed by shareholders
led by the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds. In
2013, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 vote that the lawsuit could go
forward.
The case is Amgen v. Harris, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15-278.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)