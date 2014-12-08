UPDATE 1-U.S. justices question Amtrak role in setting railroad standards

(Adds details from oral arguments, background, paragraphs 4,

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared divided on Monday as it considered whether Amtrak, the
government-owned passenger rail company, wields too much clout
in setting regulations that private freight carriers also must
follow.
The nine justices heard arguments in a challenge by the
Association of American Railroads to a federal law that gives
Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, a key role in setting
standards for railroads, including for on-time performance.
Freight carriers own the tracks that Amtrak uses. They
object to Amtrak's role because they can then be forced to pay
damages if Amtrak trains fail to meet performance targets.
Under the 1970 arrangement with private rail companies that
led to Amtrak's creation, Amtrak trains get top priority on the
tracks. In return, private railroads no longer had to provide
passenger service. The railroad law allows Amtrak and the U.S.
Federal Railroad Administration to work jointly on the
regulations.
Among the questions raised by the case is whether or not
Amtrak is a government entity and, if it considered a purely
private entity, whether freight companies should also have a say
in setting the standards.
Based on the justices' questions, one possible outcome is
they could hand the government a narrow victory but send the
case back to a federal appeals court for further litigation over
whether the freight carriers' due-process rights were violated
by their exclusion from the decision-making process.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, often the deciding vote in close
cases, raised concerns about the due-process issue. He asked
Justice Department lawyer Curtis Gannon whether there would be a
due-process violation if a car manufacturer assisted the
government in issuing regulations other manufacturers had to
follow. "That seems wrong," Kennedy said.
Other justices appeared more supportive of the government's
position. Justice Stephen Breyer raised the prospect that a
ruling favoring the railroads could cast into doubt other
quasi-government entities such as the Internet Corporation for
Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, which through a contract
with the Commerce Department has a role overseeing the internet.
Breyer expressed concern that a loss for the government in
the Amtrak case "would work havoc, possibly with the internet,
possibly with industry throughout the United States."
The railroad association challenged regulations finalized by
the government in 2010 that freight carriers contend set
unrealistic performance targets. Association members include
BNSF Railway Company and CSX Transportation
Inc.
Amtrak, not directly involved in the litigation, is also an
association member.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Department of Transportation v. Association of
American Railroads, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1080.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)