U.S. high court won't halt price-fixing class action against containerboard makers

WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several
containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on
claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly
$12 billion in potential damages.
The justices left in place a federal judge's certification
of the antitrust class action against manufacturers including
International Paper Co, Weyerhaeuser Co, and
Georgia-Pacific LLC. The companies argued that
individually negotiated pricing regimes with the buyers should
preclude class action certification.
The defendants make containerboard, a heavy stock paper used
to produce a variety of cardboard products, from shipping
containers to takeout pizza boxes. Several containerboard or
cardboard product buyers, including Minnesota-based floor care
product maker Kleen Products LLC, filed suit in Chicago federal
court in 2010 alleging the manufacturers violated U.S. antitrust
law.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)