UPDATE 1-U.S. high court won't halt price-fixing class action against containerboard makers

By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several
containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on
claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly
$12 billion in potential damages.
The justices left in place a federal judge's certification
of the antitrust class action against manufacturers including
International Paper Co, Weyerhaeuser Co and
Georgia-Pacific LLC. The companies argued that
individually negotiated pricing regimes with the buyers should
preclude class action certification.
The defendants make containerboard, a heavy stock paper used
to produce a variety of cardboard products, from shipping
containers to takeout pizza boxes. Several containerboard or
cardboard product buyers, including Minnesota-based floor care
product maker Kleen Products LLC, filed suit in Chicago federal
court in 2010 alleging the manufacturers violated U.S. antitrust
law.
The buyers said that between 2004 and 2010 the manufacturers
conspired to manipulate prices by closing or idling mills to
restrict production of the material, attempting 15 coordinated
price increases during that time.
They sought class certification, and the trial court allowed
it, a decision upheld by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals last August. That court said the buyers had
shown there was proof common to the class members showing they
were injured by the anti-competitive behavior.
"Purchasers tendered extensive evidence that, if believed,
would be enough to prove the existence of the alleged
conspiracy," the appeals court said, adding that the evidence is
largely circumstantial.
The manufacturers appealed to the Supreme Court, saying the
lower courts should not have allowed a class action when the
trial would be loaded with questions about whether each buyer
paid artificially high prices and by how much.
The manufacturers said in court papers that in their
industry, terms of sale are negotiated between buyers and
sellers, resulting in widely varying prices and contracts, which
other courts have held undercuts the presumption of class-wide
harm.
"The presence of this individualized pricing should have
precluded class certification of the sprawling and disparate
class certified here," the manufacturers said.
Weyerhaeuser sold its containerboard business to
International Paper for $6 billion in 2008.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)