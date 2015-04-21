版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 22:09 BJT

U.S. top court says antitrust claims over natural gas prices can proceed

(Refiles to fix day of the week in lead)

WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a federal law governing the natural gas market does not shield energy companies from state antitrust claims made over the western U.S. energy crisis between 2000 and 2002.

The ruling, on a 7-2 vote, was a loss for several energy companies, including American Electric Power Company Inc, Dynegy Inc and ONEOK Inc, which were accused of manipulating published price indexes that led to a spike in gas prices. The resulting energy crisis included rolling blackouts in California. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐