U.S. top court agrees to review ATM fee antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear appeals by Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S. banks seeking to throw out lawsuits claiming they conspired to inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.

The high court will hear the companies' bid to overturn an August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that revived three related class action lawsuits. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)