U.S. top court allows Apotex to pursue generic version of Daiichi drug

WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals by Daiichi Sankyo Inc and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking to stop Apotex Inc from trying to introduce a generic version of Benicar, a drug for treating hypertension.

The justices declined to review an April ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Apotex. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)