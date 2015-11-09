U.S. top court allows Apotex to pursue generic version of Daiichi drug

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals by Daiichi Sankyo Inc and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking to stop Apotex Inc from trying to introduce a generic version of Benicar, a drug for treating hypertension.
The justices declined to review an April ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Apotex. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.