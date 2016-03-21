UPDATE 3-U.S. top court agrees to hear Samsung-Apple patent fight

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung
March 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
stepped into the high-profile patent fight between the world's
two fiercest smartphone rivals, Apple and Samsung, agreeing to
hear Samsung's appeal of what it contends were excessive
penalties for copying the patented designs of the iPhone.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd paid Apple Inc
more than $548 million in December related to a jury
verdict from 2012. It is seeking to pare back the $399 million
of that amount that was awarded for infringing on the designs of
the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid
of icons, saying they contributed only marginally to a complex
device.
A Samsung spokeswoman said in a statement the court's review
"can lead to a fair interpretation of patent law that will
support creativity and reward innovation."
An Apple representative declined to comment.
Apple sued in 2011, claiming the South Korean electronics
company stole its technology and ripped off the look of the
iPhone.
Last May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
in Washington upheld the 2012 patent infringement verdict. The
court, however, said the iPhone's appearance could not be
protected through trademarks, forcing another trial later this
month in federal court in San Jose, California, to recalculate
some of the damages Apple is owed.
The Supreme Court has not reviewed a design patent case in
more than 120 years, when the products involved included a spoon
handle and a rug.
In court papers, Samsung said that for complex, modern
products such as smartphones, design patents have led to
"unjustified windfalls," far beyond the inventive value of the
patents.
On Monday, the high court said it would answer whether
courts should award in damages the total profits from a product
that infringes on a design patent if the patent applies only to
a component of the product.
Apple urged the high court not to take the case, saying
Samsung's illegal conduct was clear. Samsung consciously decided
to copy the iPhone after its debut in 2007, Apple said, and soon
after its mobile devices "became iPhone clones."
Samsung was supported by other major high-tech firms
including Google and Facebook. The companies
filed a friend-of-the-court brief that said the Federal Circuit
decision will lead to more design patent lawsuits, which will
stifle innovation.
Samsung has said in court papers that if it wins the case,
it expects to be reimbursed the money it has already paid.
