U.S. top court agrees to hear Samsung-Apple patent fight

WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday stepped into the high-profile patent fight between the
world's two fiercest smartphone rivals, Apple and Samsung,
agreeing to hear Samsung's appeal of what it contends were
excessive penalties for copying the patented designs of the
iPhone.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd paid Apple Inc
more than $548 million in December related to a jury
verdict from 2012. It is seeking to pare back the $399 million
of that amount that was awarded for infringing on the designs of
the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid
of icons, saying they contributed only marginally to a complex
device.
