U.S. top court may curb presidential appointment powers

WASHINGTON Nov 7 Supreme Court justices,
hearing a dispute over presidential powers a day before the U.S.
election, indicated on Monday they might curb a president's
authority to staff top administration posts in a case involving
the National Labor Relations Board.
The eight justices heard an hour-long argument in a 2014
legal challenge brought by Arizona-based private ambulance
company SW General Inc to President Barack Obama's temporary
appointment of Lafe Solomon in 2011 as NLRB general counsel.
Obama also nominated Solomon to fill the position permanently, a
move that required U.S. Senate approval.
The company, a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare Holdings
Inc, challenged Solomon's appointment after the labor
board found SW General had committed an unfair labor practice by
discontinuing bonus payments for long-term employees.
If SW General wins, the NLRB order would be thrown out
because of Solomon's participation.
Solomon filled in for former general counsel Ronald
Meisburg, who resigned in 2010. Obama withdrew Solomon's
nomination after it stalled for more than two years. The Senate
ultimately confirmed Richard Griffin to the post in 2013.
SW General argued that Solomon should not have continued to
fill the position on a temporary or "acting" basis pending
Senate confirmation.
In a 2015 ruling against the administration, the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a 1998
federal law bars officials from serving in an acting role while
awaiting Senate confirmation unless they were previously the
"first assistant" to that post.
The administration contends others who fill posts
temporarily can also be nominated, including those previously
confirmed by the Senate to another position.
The Supreme Court in 2014 limited presidential powers in
another case involving the NLRB, ruling that three 2013
appointments Obama made to the board while Congress was in
recess were invalid.
Justice Anthony Kennedy questioned whether new constraints
on presidential appointment power would make as much of a
practical difference as Obama's administration claims, calling
the system "quite capable of accommodating" a ruling in
favoring SW General.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said concerns about past
government actions taken by acting officials being challenged
retroactively were overblown.
The administration said 100 appointments over the past 18
years would have been invalid under the approach sought by the
company, including several in sensitive national security jobs.
Justice Elena Kagan said with the recent history of
"partisan bickering" over appointments, "we would have heard
about it" if members of Congress had objected in the manner the
company does.
The outcome of the case could assume added importance if the
next president faces protracted nomination battles and opts to
appoint officials on a temporary basis.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)