UPDATE 2-Bondholders lose bid to lift stay in Argentina litigation

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 1 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
said it would leave a freeze in place on an order requiring
Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to bondholders suing for
repayment in the wake of the country's 2002 default.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a
motion to lift a stay it issued in favor of Argentina pending
U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling for the holdout
bondholders in August.
The request to lift the stay was made Oct. 15 by bondholders
led by hedge funds NML Capital Ltd, a unit of Elliott Management
Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management LP.
The case is one of many lawsuits filed by bondholders in the
wake of Argentina's $100 billion sovereign default in 2002.
"The court's order confirms that the legal procedures
pursued by Argentina are right and we ratify that Argentina will
exercise its defense in all available judicial bodies",
Argentinas Finance Secretary Adrian Cosentino said in a
statement.
In two restructurings, creditors holding about 93 percent of
Argentina's bonds agreed to swap out their bonds in deals that
gave them 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
But bondholders who did not participate in the
restructurings, including NML and Aurelius, sued for full
payment. The litigation was filed in New York under the terms of
the bond documents.
In 2012, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ruled Argentina
had violated a clause requiring the equal treatment of
creditors. The 2nd Circuit largely upheld that order in a
decision that the U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to
review.
As part of its October 2012 decision, the 2nd Circuit sent
the case back to Griesa to clarify how the injunctions he had
issued would function.
Griesa issued a new order last November that required
Argentina to pay $1.33 billion into a court-controlled escrow
account in favor of the holdout bondholders.
The 2nd Circuit upheld that decision, but stayed its impact
pending a second appeal by Argentina to the U.S. Supreme Court.
After the 2nd Circuit's ruling, Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez pitched a voluntary swap of foreign debt in exchange
for bonds governed by local law. But Judge Griesa said last
month the proposal would violate an injunction he had issued.
Following Griesa's latest order, NML and Aurelius asked the
2nd Circuit to lift its stay.
A three-judge panel denied that request on Friday.
Representatives for NML and Aurelius and a U.S. lawyer for
Argentina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Republic of Argentina,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.