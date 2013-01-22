US top court rejects Asarco challenge to EPA rule

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider an appeal by Asarco LLC over how much authority a top federal environmental regulator should have in setting air quality standards.
Asarco LLC, which operates one of the three main U.S. copper smelters, was appealing a July decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the Environmental Protection Agency's new national ambient air quality standard for sulfur dioxide.
Without comment, the Supreme Court decided not to hear the appeal of Asarco, a unit of Grupo Mexico SAB.
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing