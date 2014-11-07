RPT-Turnover on NY bankruptcy court brings heightened uncertainty

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK Nov 7 The stable of judges on
Manhattan's federal bankruptcy court is undergoing dramatic
turnover that could bring more uncertainty to one of the go-to
venues for rescuing companies on the brink of financial ruin.
In January, Robert Gerber, the judge overseeing litigation
stemming from the General Motors' ignition-switch recall
debacle, will assume "recall" status, allowing court
administrators to hire a new judge, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Two more judges are expected to join the court early next
year, meaning that by the end of 2015 a third of the nine-member
bench will be new, and at least four veteran judges will have
left the bench since 2012.
It is the first time since 2000 that at least three new
judges will join the New York court within a year and the change
may affect the pace of the court's proceedings, the lawyers'
fees and even the court's case load.
Under recall status, common for long-serving bankruptcy
judges, Gerber will technically retire but continue to serve.
According to one person, Gerber is considering leaving for good
at the end of 2015. His chambers declined to comment and he has
not announced any such plans publicly.
Also gone or leaving are Judge James Peck, who handled
Lehman Brothers' liquidation, and Judge Allan Gropper, who
adjudicated Kodak's restructuring and has announced his
retirement.
Replacements for Peck and Gropper have been selected and are
undergoing background checks, according to Karen Milton, circuit
executive for the Second Circuit, which oversees judge
succession in Manhattan.
NON-POLITICAL
Bankruptcy judges are not political appointees. Unlike
federal judges nominated by the president and confirmed by the
U.S. Senate, bankruptcy judges are selected by a panel of
federal judges in their district. They are appointed to 14-year
terms, are not term-limited and can retire any time.
Gerber, a 15-year veteran known as a thoughtful if
occasionally ornery courtroom sheriff, has overseen a number of
big bankruptcies, including those of chemical company
LyondellBasell, satellite operator TerreStar and GM's whirlwind
Chapter 11 sale in 2009.
Among the largest items left on his docket is litigation
over whether GM can invoke the terms of the sale to shield
itself from claims that it covered up ignition switch defects
prior to its bankruptcy.
The case, in which Gerber has to decide whether to
invalidate an order that he himself approved, would stay in his
courtroom as long as he continued to serve on recall status and
would go to a new judge if the case dragged on beyond his
departure.
A judge with less personal history in the GM case might rule
differently on the validity of the liability shield. Still, it
is impossible to tell how a new judge would view future legal
arguments, though any conclusions already reached in the case
would probably be honored by the new judge.
"BABY JUDGES SCHOOL"
Bench turnover can slow things down in busy courthouses as
new judges get up to speed. They even attend an orientation
seminar known as "Baby Judges School."
A departing judge's most complex cases, however, would not
necessarily go to that judge's successor. For example, when Peck
retired, Lehman went to incumbent Judge Shelley Chapman, who has
quickly taken the reins and issued complex decisions.
Where new judges could have the biggest impact is behind the
scenes. While all judges apply the same federal bankruptcy law,
they employ various strategies to foster cooperation between
warring stakeholders and take different approaches to issues
such as scheduling or settlement talks.
Unlike in other areas of law, judges also get to approve
bankruptcy lawyers' fees because every dollar for lawyers is a
dollar less for creditors. With top-tier partners charging
$1,000 or more an hour, New York lawyers will be watching for
any signs of the court getting tougher on fees, which might
persuade some to take their cases elsewhere.
"One of the things that drives bankruptcy lawyers to file in
New York is they (the judges) are kind and friendly on
professional fees," said one lawyer.
Judges from outside the New York bankruptcy industry could
be stricter because they are not used to such hefty fees, said
bankruptcy expert Stephen Lubben, a professor at Seton Hall
University School of Law.
But more likely, Lubben said, the new judges will be
ex-bankruptcy lawyers from New York familiar with practices
there.
One widely rumored candidate to fill one of the currently
open seats is former Judge James Garrity, who now heads Morgan
Lewis & Bockius' restructuring practice. Garrity, who served as
a Manhattan bankruptcy judge from 1991 through 1999, did not
return a call seeking comment. Milton declined to comment on
Garrity, or on Gerber's plans.
Judge Burton Lifland, who presided over litigation from
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, died this year, while former
chief Judge Arthur Gonzalez, of Chrysler and Enron fame, left in
2012. Due to the nature of their status, Lifland and Gonzalez
will not be replaced, but their departures represent key veteran
losses for the court.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Tom Hals and Tomasz
Janowski)