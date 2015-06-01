UPDATE 1-U.S. top court says 2nd mortgages on 'underwater' homes cannot be voided in bankruptcy

(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-6)
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a win to Bank of America Corp by ruling
that a second mortgage on an "underwater" home - one with a
mortgage balance exceeding its current value - cannot by voided
during bankruptcy.
On a unanimous vote, the court ruled against two homeowners,
David Caulkett and Edelmiro Toledo-Cardona, in Florida, where
many homeowners have struggled to pay their mortgages following
the recent housing crisis.
Caulkett and Toledo-Cardona had both won before the regional
appeals court that oversees Florida. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals had ruled that homeowners in Chapter 7 bankruptcy can
void - or in bankruptcy terms "strip off" - a second mortgage
when the debt owed to the holder of the first mortgage is more
than the property's current value.
That means the lender loses its ability to foreclose on the
property even if its value increases.
But Bank of America, which is the second mortgage holder in
both cases, argued in court papers that the approach taken by
the 11th Circuit was different than other appeals courts around
the country.
The cases are Bank of America v. Caulkett and Bank of
America v. Toledo-Cardona, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos. 13-1421 and
14-163.
