UPDATE 4-U.S. Supreme Court speeds copycat biologic drugs to market

(Adds comment from Novartis, Amgen, paragraphs 5-6)
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday cut the time it will take for copycat versions of
biologic drugs to get to the market in a pivotal ruling about an
expensive class of medicines that can yield billions of dollars
in sales for drug companies.
The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, overturned a lower court's
decision that had prevented Swiss pharmaceutical company
Novartis AG from selling its copycat version of
California-based Amgen Inc's Neupogen until six months
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it.
The decision has major implications for the pharmaceutical
industry because it will dictate how long brand-name makers of
biologic drugs can keep near-copies, called biosimilars, off the
market. Even the six months at issue in the case can mean
hundreds of millions of dollars in sales.
Health insurers expect biosimilars to be cheaper than
original brands, like generics, saving consumers billions of
dollars each year.
Novartis said in a statement that the ruling "will help
expedite patient access to life-enhancing treatments."
Amgen spokeswoman Kelley Davenport said the company was
disappointed but "will continue to seek to enforce our
intellectual property against those parties that infringe upon
our rights."
The dispute involved a section of the 2010 Affordable Care
Act, dubbed Obamacare, that created an expedited path for
regulatory approval of biosimilars while trying to respect the
patent rights of brand-name manufacturers.
Novartis complained that the 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington handed Amgen an
extra six months of exclusivity on top of the 12 years already
provided under the law.
Rising drug prices are a matter of concern for patients and
policymakers. President Donald Trump has criticized the
pharmaceutical industry over pricing practices, promising to
encourage competition and bring down drug costs.
LIVING CELLS
Unlike traditional drugs, biologics are made from living
cells and cannot be copied exactly to make generic versions.
They are used to treat a range of conditions, including Crohn's
disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, plaque
psoriasis, breast cancer and diabetes.
Novartis unit Sandoz in September 2015 began selling Zarxio,
the first biosimilar drug to win U.S. regulatory approval.
Amgen's Neupogen and Zarxio boost white blood cell counts in
cancer patients to help fight infections.
After launch, Zarxio cost 15 percent less than Neupogen at
list prices, according to Novartis. Sales of Neupogen,
meanwhile, dropped from more than $1 billion in 2015 to $765
million last year, primarily due to competition in the United
States, the company said in regulatory filings.
Biologics account for an ever-increasing share of U.S.
prescription drug costs, according to an insurer trade group. It
cited as an example AbbVie Inc's Humira, which costs more than
$50,000 per year.
Amgen sued Sandoz in 2014 in San Francisco federal court
alleging patent infringement and violations of the Affordable
Care Act provision governing biosimilars.
The companies disagreed on how to apply that law's
requirement that a biosimilar drug maker give the brand-name
manufacturer 180 days notice before launching its copycat
version.
In July 2015, the appeals court ruled that the 180-day
notice must be given after FDA approval, a ruling the Supreme
Court reversed on Monday.
Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the
decision was not based on policy arguments, but rather, the
"plain language" of the biosimilar law itself.
The Trump administration had backed Novartis' arguments in
the case.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)