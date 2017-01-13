U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute over biologic drug sales

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute over whether companies that make copycat versions of biologic drugs must wait six months after winning federal approval to begin selling them.
The justices will take up an appeal by Novartis AG of a 2015 federal appeals court decision that prevented the Swiss pharmaceutical company from selling its biosimilar version of California-based Amgen Inc's $1-billion-a-year Neupogen until six months after the Food and Drug Administration approved it. The case could determine how quickly patients have access to biosimilar medicines at potentially cheaper prices.
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020