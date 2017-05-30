U.S. top court tightens rules on where companies can be sued

May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday
tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a
victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of
plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case
involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.
The justices, in a 8-1 decision, threw out a lower court
decision in Montana allowing out-of-state residents to sue there
over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide
network. State courts cannot hear claims against companies when
they are not based in the state or the alleged injuries did not
occur there, the justices ruled.
BNSF is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)