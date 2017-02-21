版本:
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Boston Scientific's patent licensing appeal

Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal by Boston Scientific Corp of a Maryland state court jury verdict ordering the medical device company to pay $308 million to a patent licensor for breach of contract concerning implantable cardiac devices.

Boston Scientific had asked the justices to hear its appeal in the dispute over its licenses to patented technology on the implantable devices owned by Mirowski Family Ventures, arguing the Maryland court made mistakes applying patent law, a job typically reserved for federal courts. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)
