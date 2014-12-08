UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court rejects BP challenge to Gulf spill settlement

(Adds examples of businesses, paragraph 10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected BP's challenge to its multibillion-dollar
settlement agreement over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
which the oil giant complained has allowed payouts to some
businesses that are unable to trace their losses to the
disaster.
The court's decision not to hear the London-based company's
appeal is the latest setback for BP, which is trying to limit
payments over a disaster that killed 11 people and triggered the
largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
The action, disclosed in an unsigned order, means BP must
make the payments as it continues to deal with the spill's
aftermath.
BP signed a 2012 settlement agreement to compensate
businesses claiming financial losses due to the spill. But BP
has since argued the agreement has been interpreted improperly
by Patrick Juneau, the settlement fund's court-appointed
administrator, forcing it to pay businesses that could not show
damages.
The challenge involved so-called business economic loss
claims, a key part of the settlement. BP has paid $2.3 billion
in such claims out of $4.25 billion in total compensation to
individuals and businesses, according to Juneau.
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the company remains
concerned that entities that suffered no injury can make claims.
"On behalf of all our stakeholders, we will therefore
continue to advocate for the investigation of suspicious or
implausible claims and to fight fraud where it is uncovered,"
Morrell added.
Two lawyers representing plaintiffs, Stephen Herman and
James Roy, said in a statement the court's action was "a huge
victory for the Gulf and should finally put to rest BP's
two-year attack on its own settlement."
BP has estimated it will pay $9.7 billion to plaintiffs
represented by the so-called plaintiffs' steering committee, but
says this could grow significantly.
BP has cited various claims it wanted to contest, including
a Mississippi hotel awarded more than $450,000 despite being
closed for several months due to an unrelated fire and a
Louisiana nursing home awarded $662,000 despite having closed
down before the spill.
The April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion
and BP Macondo oil well rupture created one of the largest
environmental disasters in U.S. history, polluting large parts
of the Gulf, killing marine wildlife and harming businesses in
the region.
The settlement process is separate from other spill-related
proceedings. BP has settled U.S. criminal charges, agreeing to
pay $4.5 billion in fines. BP is preparing for a January trial
over whether it should pay up to $18 billion in Clean Water Act
penalties. It has put aside $43 billion to resolve all claims.
The case is BP Exploration and Production Inc v. Lake
Eugenie Land and Development Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-123.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)