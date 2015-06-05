UPDATE 1-BP executive acquitted of lying about Gulf of Mexico oil spill

(Recasts with jury verdict)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, June 5 A U.S. federal jury
acquitted a former BP Plc executive on Friday of lying
about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico following the
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010, according
to lawyers on both sides of the case.
David Rainey, BP's former vice president of exploration in
the Gulf, faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison had
he been found guilty of willfully making a fraudulent statement
to federal law enforcement agents.
The case was brought by the government over statements
Rainey made to agents from the FBI and the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) nearly a year after the spill.
The April 20, 2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig
led to 11 deaths and the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
Justice Department lawyer Robert Zink said witness testimony
and text messages proved that Rainey deliberately understated
the flow rate.
On May 24, 2010, Rainey sent a 5,000-barrel-a-day estimate
to Congress, terming it BP's "best scientific guess" at the flow
rate, Zink said.
A group of government and independent scientists later
concluded that more than 60,000 barrels per day were leaking
into the Gulf during the relevant time, the Department of
Justice said.
Rainey's lawyer, Reid Weingarten, said prosecutors offered
no convincing reason why Rainey would lie to investigators.
"This charge never should have been brought," he said during
closing arguments.
In rebutting the defense argument, Justice Department lawyer
Leo Tsao told the jury that Rainey knew during his interviews
with the FBI and EPA agents that he had sent unrealistic numbers
to Congress and the Coast Guard, "and he knew he had to defend
them," Tsao said. "That's criminal intent."
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt dismissed a
separate charge that Rainey obstructed a congressional inquiry.
Days after the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded 50 miles (80
km) off Louisiana's coast, BP said about 1,000 barrels of oil
per day were flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. A week later, a
government scientist estimated the flow at nearly 5,000 barrels,
but said he could not vouch for the accuracy of that figure.
BP agreed to pay $4.5 billion in fines and other penalties
and pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the spill. It
is also facing up to $13.7 billion in penalties under the Clean
Water Act.
The case is U.S. v. Rainey, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-374.
