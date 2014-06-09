UPDATE 2-U.S. top court declines to block BP spill payments

(Adds comments from BP, plaintiffs' lawyers)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to block payments BP PLC is required to
make to businesses demanding compensation for the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill as the company fights a lower court ruling.
The high court rejected the company's emergency application,
filed on May 28 after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that had prevented
payments being made while the case was being decided.
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the company still plans to
seek Supreme Court review of the appeals court ruling on the
overall case.
"The company continues to believe that the lifting of the
injunction suspending the payment of business economic loss
claims will allow hundreds of millions of dollars to be
irretrievably scattered to claimants whose losses were not
plausibly caused by the Deepwater Horizon accident," he added.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said in a statement the
court action on Monday "will allow businesses to continue to
receive the compensation they're rightly entitled to according
to the objective, transparent formulas agreed to by BP."
BP is trying to limit payments over the April 20, 2010,
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and rupture of
BP's Macondo oil well. The disaster killed 11 people and
triggered the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
A lower court judge had ruled that BP would have to live
with its earlier interpretation of a multibillion-dollar
settlement agreement over the spill, in which certain businesses
claiming losses were presumed to have suffered harm.
