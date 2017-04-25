U.S. Supreme Court may limit where companies can be sued

| WASHINGTON, April 25
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where
corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to
plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
The justices heard arguments in Bristol-Myers' appeal of a
California Supreme Court ruling allowing that state's courts to
hear claims related to its blood-thinning medication Plavix even
though most plaintiffs do not live in the state and the company
is not based there.
The justices on Monday also were set to hear a similar
appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015
Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to
sue there over injuries that happened anywhere in BNSF's
nationwide network.
Companies and plaintiffs are engaged in a fight over where
lawsuits seeking compensation for injuries should be filed.
Companies typically can be sued in a state where they are
headquartered or incorporated, as well as where they have
significant ties.
The nine-member court's conservative majority appeared to
side with the companies' view while its liberals wondered how it
would be unfair to add out-of-state claims to a case that would
go ahead anyway.
Conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy expressed skepticism
over California handling matters for residents of all other
states. "That's a very patronizing view of federalism," Kennedy
told the plaintiffs' lawyer, Thomas Goldstein.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan suggested Bristol-Myers did not
want to face multiple trials in California specifically because
of plaintiff-friendly juries or the possibility of punitive
damages.
"All of the above," the company's lawyer Neal Katyal said,
adding that it is harder to get cases thrown out of court before
trial in California.
The underlying lawsuits filed in 2012 against Bristol-Myers
and California-based drug distributor McKesson Corp involved 86
California residents and 575 non-residents, alleging Plavix
increased their risk of stroke, heart attack and internal
bleeding.
The California Supreme Court ruled in August 2016 that it
could preside over the Plavix case because Bristol-Myers Squibb
conducted a national marketing campaign and sold nearly $1
billion of the drug in the state.
Bristol-Myers and other industry groups have argued that the
ruling allows plaintiffs to bring lawsuits in states with more
favorable laws and it hamstrings their ability to mount a full
and fair defense.
Bristol-Myers is incorporated in Delaware and headquartered
in New York.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)