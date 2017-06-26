UPDATE 1-U.S. top court buries CalPERS lawsuit over Lehman collapse

(Adds case background, paragraphs 3-9)
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 26 Nearly 30 banks that
underwrote billions in debt offerings by Lehman Brothers before
Lehman collapsed in 2008 will not have to defend a securities
fraud lawsuit by a big California pension fund, the U.S. Supreme
Court ruled on Monday.
The justices ruled 5-4 that the California Public Employees'
Retirement System waited too long to sue the banks, upholding a
federal appeals court decision throwing out the lawsuit.
The dispute involves claims by the fund, known as CalPERS,
against units of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Royal Bank of
Canada, France's BNP Paribas SA and Spanish
lender BBVA, among others.
Lehman Brothers investment bank's collapse in 2008 helped
trigger a global financial crisis.
CalPERS, an investor in the banks' securities, was a member
of a class action suit filed in 2008 claiming the underwriters
violated the Securities Act by misrepresenting and omitting
facts about Lehman's accounting and risk management practices.
In February 2011, CalPERS decided to file a separate
lawsuit. When the class action later settled, CalPERS opted out
and continued with its own claims.
Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
threw out CalPERS' case, saying that a federal law called the
Securities Act barred claims more than three years after a
security is first offered to the public.
Though the Supreme Court has said class actions extend
certain deadlines by which individuals who drop out may file
lawsuits on their own, the appeals court said this was not one
of them.
CalPERS appealed to the Supreme Court, saying that if class
actions do not extend such deadlines, courts would be bombarded
with thousands of costly lawsuits by investors protecting their
right to sue on their own later. The underwriters countered in a
legal brief that there is no evidence that this "parade of
horribles has actually come to pass."
