UPDATE 1-U.S. court move to block emission plan fails to sustain coal shares' boost

NEW YORK Feb 10 The U.S. Supreme Court's
decision to block federal regulations to curb carbon dioxide
emissions failed to give a sustained boost to shares of the
long-battered coal sector on Wednesday.
Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc was up 2.7 percent
after surging when the market opened. After initially trading
higher, Consol Energy Inc stock slipped 2.3 percent, and
Peabody Energy Corp fell 0.9 percent.
The Thomson Reuters U.S. coal index was off
3 percent against a 0.7 percent rise for the broader S&P 500
index.
The court's 5-4 ruling on Tuesday delivered a major blow to
President Barack Obama by blocking the centerpiece of his
administration's strategy to combat climate change.
The decision granted a request by 27 states and various
companies and business groups to halt the administration's Clean
Power Plan, which also mandates a shift to renewable energy away
from fossil fuels.
The states, led by coal producer West Virginia, oil
producer Texas and several major business groups in October
began the legal effort to block the Obama administration's plan.
The states said the emission curbs would devastate their
economies.
Since Obama announced the emission program on April 3, the
Thomson Reuters U.S. coal index has fallen about 76 percent amid
a prolonged industry downturn.
The industry is suffering from a glut of cheap natural gas,
coal's primary competitor for power generation, and oil. Miner
Arch Coal Inc filed for bankruptcy last month.
For example, Peabody shares were trading at $3.35, a tiny
fraction of their 52-week high of $120.30 reached in February
2015.
