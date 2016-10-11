U.S. CFPB "considering options" on next level in court fight- spokesperson

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into the next step in a court battle over its structure, after a federal appeals court on Tuesday declared that the power vested in its sole director was unconsitutional but said it could continue operating under the president's supervision.
"The Bureau believes that Congress's decision to make the director removable only for cause is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and the bureau is considering options for seeking further review of the court's decision," said CFPB spokesperson Moira Vahey.
The agency was created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, with a clause saying its single director can only be dismissed by the President "for cause."
In Tuesday's decision, a three-judge panel struck out that language. The bureau is expected to now petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for an "en banc" review of the decision, which would involve the entire court. It could also ask the Supreme Court to hear the case. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.