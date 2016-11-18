U.S. consumer agency seeks full court review of ruling against its structure

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau late on Friday asked the entire U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia to review an October
decision that its structure is unconstitutional.
The review will involve all the court's judges, a group
generally seen as more liberal on the whole than the three-judge
panel that decided that the agency vests too much power in its
sole director. The panel had also said the president should be
able to fire the director at will but stayed the decision
pending appeal.
In its petition, the agency said last month's ruling
overrides Congress's "explicit determination" to create an
independent agency in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law. Also, it said the decision could affect similar agencies
with single directors who can only be removed for cause, such as
the Social Security Administration.
The review's losing side is expected to appeal to the
Supreme Court. Senator Sherrod Brown, the most powerful Democrat
on the Banking Committee who strongly supports the CFPB, said he
expects the full court to find the CFPB's structure sound.
The decision, in a lawsuit involving PHH Corp., reflects a
larger debate about the bureau that President-elect Donald Trump
could soon weigh in on. Members of Trump's Republican party say
the CFPB should be governed by a commission.
Trump could seek to withdraw the CFPB's petition and let the
October decision stand, allowing him to fire the current
director, Richard Cordray.
"This is an important first step in the fight to overturn
the court's reckless, politically motivated decision that was
designed to cripple the CFPB," said Karl Frisch, executive
director at Allied Progress, which has lobbied the bureau to
tighten regulation of the payday lending industry.
Under Cordray, its first director, the CFPB brought a
landmark case against Wells Fargo bank for creating
accounts without customers' knowledge. It has also tightened
oversight of the student loan and mortgage markets, and this
year has proposed rules on payday lending, mandatory arbitration
clauses and debt collection.
