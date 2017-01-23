UPDATE 1-Democratic-led states battle Trump over consumer financial agency

(Adds interview with Connecticut Attorney General Jepsen, other
details)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Democratic state officials
took a step on Monday to try to defend the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau in a court battle that could defang
it, worried that Republican President Donald Trump's
administration will not safeguard the agency.
Attorneys general from 16 states plus the District of
Columbia filed papers with a federal appeals court seeking to
intervene in the case. That court ruled last October that the
structure of the agency, charged with guarding consumer
finances, was unconstitutional.
The agency immediately asked the court to reconsider its
decision but the Trump administration could drop the appeal.
The state officials, led by Connecticut Attorney General
George Jepsen, said in the court filing they are concerned the
Trump administration will fire the agency's independent
director, Richard Cordray, who was appointed by Democratic
former President Barack Obama. The agency was created during
Obama's presidency in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
"It's very much in our wheelhouse to be protecting
consumers. The whole thrust of the creation of the CFPB is to
protect consumers," Jepsen said in an interview.
"We are concerned that this law is going to be gutted,"
Jepsen added.
The new court filing was an early salvo in what could become
a lengthy legal fight between the Trump administration and
Democratic state officials. If the administration follows
through on campaign promises on other issues such as climate
policy and immigration, "that would put us on a course of
conflict on a wide variety of areas," Jepsen said.
The court filing said Trump "has expressed strong opposition
to the Dodd-Frank reforms" and that "it is urgent that the state
attorneys general intervene in order to protect the interests of
their states."
The state officials asked to be able to defend the agency in
the lawsuit brought by mortgage lender PHH Corp and
ensure the case is not declared moot if Trump's administration
drops the appeal of the ruling.
Under the 2010 law, the director can be fired only "for
cause," limiting a president's ability to remove him. The U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that
this restriction was an unlawful limitation on presidential
power.
Democratic state officials are expected to be joined by
left-leaning advocacy groups in legal actions against the Trump
administration. Republican-governed states and conservative
groups filed numerous lawsuits against the Obama administration.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Citizens for
Responsibility and Ethics in Washington already have filed legal
actions involving Trump.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)