U.S. top court rejects Ecuador challenge to Chevron arbitration award

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Ecuador's challenge to a $96 million international arbitration award in favor of energy company Chevron Corp in a dispute over the development of oil fields in the South American country.
The high court's refusal to hear the case leaves in place an August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholding a 2011 award in Chevron's favor from The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.