U.S. top court rejects challenge to decision throwing out tobacco judgment

WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place the top Illinois court's ruling throwing out a huge $10.1 billion verdict against Philip Morris USA, rejecting an appeal focusing on accusations that a judge in the case was biased in favor of the cigarette maker.

Plaintiffs in the case said Lloyd Karmeier, an elected member of the Illinois Supreme Court, should have stepped aside because he made statements during his 2014 election campaign criticizing the judgment and had received campaign contributions from a group partly funded by Philip Morris.

The justices rejected the appeal without comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)