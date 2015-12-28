UPDATE 2-Cisco wins U.S. patent dispute over wifi technology

(Adds comment from Cisco, background on Commil)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Dec 28 Cisco Systems Inc did not
infringe a patent holding company's wifi technology, a U.S.
appeals court ruled on Monday, reversing a near $64-million
judgment against the networking equipment maker in the
long-running patent dispute.
After eight years of litigation that also included a trip to
the U.S. Supreme Court, the decision from the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Cisco was not liable for
directly infringing or inducing others to infringe a patent held
by Commil USA LLC on a way to help spread wireless signals over
a large area, where multiple access points are needed.
Cisco General Counsel Mark Chandler said the company was
gratified by the ruling. "The patent never had anything to do
with our products and the millions of dollars spent defending
this unmeritorious suit are a travesty," he said in an emailed
statement.
Representatives for Commil could not be reached on Monday.
Texas-based Commil USA sued Cisco in 2007, shortly after
buying the patent from an Israeli company, Commil Ltd, according
to court documents. Cisco has called it a non-practicing entity,
referring to a company that primarily makes money by licensing
patents instead of making products.
In 2011, a federal jury in Texas found that Cisco induced
infringement by encouraging its customers to use Cisco products
that infringe Commil's patent. The jury awarded Commil almost
$63.8 million in damages. A judge subsequently added $10.3
million in interest.
In 2013, the Washington, D.C.-based Federal Circuit, the
nation's top appeals court specializing in patent issues,
ordered a new trial, saying that Cisco should have been able to
mount a defense based on its "good faith belief" that Commil's
patent was invalid.
The Supreme Court in May said that defense was not
legitimate, throwing out the ruling and sending the case back to
the Federal Circuit.
A three-judge Federal Circuit panel on Monday again ruled in
favor of San Jose, California-based Cisco.
The panel said that when it last considered the case, it did
not consider some of Cisco's arguments that it did not infringe
the patent. In weighing those arguments this time, the panel
said that "substantial evidence did not support the jury's
findings."
The case is Commil USA LLC v. Cisco Systems Inc, in the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 12-1042.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Andrew Hay and Cynthia
Osterman)