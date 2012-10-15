版本:
US top court rejects workers' 401(k) stock drop appeals

Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to review a pair of cases against Citigroup Inc and McGraw-Hill Cos Inc brought by thousands of employees whose retirement plans lost money invested in their employer companies' stocks.

The high court, without comment, rejected the workers' claims that the companies should not have offered their own stock in their retirement plans because they knew subprime mortgage exposure made that stock a bad investment.

