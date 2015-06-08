U.S. Supreme Court to hear new Tyson Foods class action case

WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up Tyson Foods Inc's challenge to an almost $5.8 million judgment awarded against the company over worker pay at an Iowa meat processing facility.

In a case that will be closely watched by the business community, the court will consider the company's objection to the use of statistics to determine damages instead of assessing individual damages. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)