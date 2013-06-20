版本:
U.S. justices rule for American Express in class action case

WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that an arbitration agreement prevents merchants from bringing class action claims against American Express Co .

The nine-member court ruled on a 5-3 vote, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor recused, that American Express's arbitration agreement did not preclude merchants from effectively vindicating their rights.
