U.S justices agree to hear Fifth Third Bancorp class action case

WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh whether Fifth Third Bancorp can be sued for putting company stock in its employee retirement plan ahead of the housing downturn.

The court will consider a lawsuit filed by two employees, John Dudenhoeffer and Alireza Partovipanah, who alleged that the bank and officers in charge, including its president and CEO, Kevin Kabat, violated their fiduciary duties.