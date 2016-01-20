UPDATE 3-U.S. top court rules against advertising firm in class action case

(Adds plaintiff comment, paragraph 6)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled against advertising firm Campbell-Ewald in a
class action case, saying the lawsuit can proceed over claims
the company violated a federal consumer law by sending
unsolicited text messages on behalf of the U.S. Navy.
In a 6-3 decision, the court upheld a ruling by the San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting
Detroit-based Campbell-Ewald's bid to avoid the class action
case brought by lead plaintiff Jose Gomez. Campbell-Ewald is a
subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
The conservative-leaning court in recent years has issued
rulings that put restrictions on class action litigation but did
not continue that trend in this case.
Campbell-Ewald had argued that the court had no grounds to
hear the case brought by Gomez on behalf of himself and others
who had received the messages because the firm offered to pay
Gomez the maximum amount available under the law to settle the
claims.
Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing on behalf of
the court majority, said an "unaccepted settlement offer ...
does not moot a plaintiff's case."
"The court's ruling vindicates what we've said throughout
this litigation: Unaccepted offers of settlement have no legal
effect. It's the plaintiff's prerogative to decide whether to
accept a settlement offer, and the defendant can't impose a
settlement against the plaintiff's will," said Jonathan
Mitchell, Gomez's attorney.
The ruling is limited in scope, with Ginsburg saying the
court was not deciding whether a case would be resolved if the
settlement funds had been transferred to the plaintiff rather
than merely being offered.
"The question is appropriately reserved for a case in which
it is not hypothetical," Ginsburg wrote.
Three of the court's conservatives, including Chief Justice
John Roberts, dissented. Roberts wrote that basic legal
principles dictate that the case should have been brought to a
close once the offer was made.
"When a plaintiff files suit seeking redress for an alleged
injury, and the defendant agrees to fully redress that injury,
there is no longer a case or controversy," Roberts said.
The case is one of three in the current Supreme Court term
in which the justices are hearing class action appeals, with the
others brought by Tyson Foods Inc and Spokeo Inc.
The U.S. Navy messages were part of a recruitment drive. The
brief text message, sent to around 100,000 people, included the
phrase: "Destined for something big? Do it in the Navy."
In 2014, the appeals court ruled the case could move forward
despite the offer to Gomez.
Gomez turned down the $1,500 offer for each violation of the
Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which Campbell-Ewald said
would have fully resolved his case.
The Navy was not sued and was not involved in the case.
The case is Campbell-Ewald v. Gomez, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-857.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)