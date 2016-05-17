Companies forced to rethink U.S. high court class action strategy

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 Lawyers for companies trying
to fend off costly class action lawsuits are rethinking
longstanding legal strategies after businesses lost two key U.S.
Supreme Court cases as well as their staunchest supporter on the
bench.
At the start of the court's term in October, the business
community had reason to believe the justices would further pare
back class action litigation after rulings spearheaded by
conservative Justice Antonin Scalia favoring corporate
defendants in prior years. But the term has defied expectations.
The justices ruled against businesses in two of the three
class action cases they considered, with the sole case won by a
corporate defendant coming in a narrow decision favoring online
people-search company Spokeo Inc on Monday.
And Scalia died in February, depriving companies of their
most vigorous ally on the court in such cases.
Lawyers representing employees and consumers now see the
chance of a legal counterattack aimed at expanding the type of
class action cases that courts will allow, with the possibility
that the conservative Scalia will be replaced by a more liberal
appointee.
Without Scalia, "it's statistically harder to get the votes
you need" on the Supreme Court, said Warren Postman, a lawyer
with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's litigation arm. Lawyers for
corporations will be "waiting to see how the court shapes up
based on the next appointee," Postman added.
Scalia's seat may remain vacant well into 2017.
The Republican-led Senate has refused to act on Democratic
President Barack Obama's nomination of centrist appellate judge
Merrick Garland to replace Scalia. If Democratic front-runner
Hillary Clinton wins the Nov. 8 presidential election and gets
to replace Scalia, she may choose a more liberal nominee.
Scalia was a key voice for the court's conservative wing in
curbing class action litigation, including victories for
Wal-Mart in 2011 and Comcast Corp in 2013.
There are signs that the uncertainty about Scalia's
replacement and how long the court will be shorthanded is
affecting companies' decisions on whether they will seek Supreme
Court review of cases they lose in lower courts.
DRI, a group that files friend-of-the-court briefs
supporting companies in such cases, has received fewer requests
for help since Scalia's death, indicating businesses are
thinking twice before asking the high court to get involved,
said William Jay, a lawyer in private practice who works with
the group.
Since Scalia's death, the court has declined to hear a
series of class action appeals brought by companies.
Plaintiffs' lawyers hope there will be a liberal majority on
the court, currently split with four liberals and four
conservatives, that would roll back recent pro-business rulings.
"If Scalia is replaced by a justice who is far more
progressive, there are some reasons to hope the court will
revisit some of the extremely anti-consumer cases it has decided
in recent years," said Paul Bland, executive director of
consumer advocacy group Public Justice.
Scalia's death did not affect the outcome of the three
recent cases, which all had six justices in the majority.
Scalia's vote may have affected the court's decisions on whether
to hear such cases, with only four votes needed for the justices
to consider an appeal.
In the three class action cases decided this term, the court
ruled against food producer Tyson Food Inc in March and
advertising firm Campbell Ewald in January before the Spokeo
decision.
All three cases were "designed to further an
anti-class-action agenda" but largely failed to achieve that
goal, said Deepak Gupta, a lawyer who represents plaintiffs.
