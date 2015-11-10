版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 00:15 BJT

U.S. justices express skepticism toward Tyson class action appeal

WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward Tyson Foods Inc's challenge to an almost $5.8 million judgment against the company over worker pay at an Iowa pork facility in a closely watched class action case.

The court's regular swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, joined liberal colleagues in questioning Tyson's legal arguments. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐