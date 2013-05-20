U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Alaska climate change case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear an Alaskan village's claim that it
should be able to sue oil companies and utilities for damages
attributed to climate change.
Lawyers for the village of Kivalina wanted various named
defendants responsible for greenhouse emissions, including Exxon
Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Duke Energy Corp
, to pay damages for greater flooding and erosion that
they say have caused by a reduction in sea ice.
The court's refusal to take the case means an appeals court
ruling in favor of the defendants remains intact.
The appeals court said that Kivalina could not pursue its
lawsuit under federal common law because the Clean Air Act and
Obama administration regulations aimed at cutting emissions
displaced such claims.
That decision was prompted in large part by a 2011 Supreme
Court decision, American Electric Power v. Connecticut, in which
the court held unanimously that similar claims were displaced.
Kivalina, an Inupiat native community of about 400 people,
sits on the end of a six-mile barrier island on the northwest
coast of Alaska.
The case is Kivalina v. Exxon Mobil Corp, et al, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-1072.