U.S. top court rejects appeals by Halliburton, KBR over conduct overseas

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed lawsuits to move forward against government contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan by declining to hear appeals filed by KBR Inc and Halliburton Co.
The high court left intact appeals court rulings against the two companies in three different cases. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.