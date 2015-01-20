版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 22:39 BJT

U.S. top court rejects appeals by Halliburton, KBR over conduct overseas

WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed lawsuits to move forward against government contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan by declining to hear appeals filed by KBR Inc and Halliburton Co.

The high court left intact appeals court rulings against the two companies in three different cases. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
