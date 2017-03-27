U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear Vimeo music copyright dispute

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by major record labels to revive copyright infringement claims against video-sharing website Vimeo LLC for hosting content that included songs by famed bands such as the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Beach Boys without permission.

The high court's action was a blow to Vivendi SA's Capitol Records and units of Sony Corp, which warned of rampant online copyright abuse if a ruling by a lower court shielding Vimeo from liability remained in place. Vimeo is owned by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp.

