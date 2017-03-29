版本:
U.S. top court sends N.Y. credit card surcharge case back to lower court

WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said a New York law barring retailers from charging more to buy with credit instead of cash is a speech regulation and sent the case back to a lower court for further review.

The court, in a 8-0 decision, threw out a lower court's ruling upholding the New York law as a price regulation. Merchants contend laws like the one in New York infringe on their free speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution by dictating how they describe their pricing to customers.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
