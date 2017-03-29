U.S. top court sends N.Y. credit card surcharge case back to lower court

WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday said a New York law barring retailers from charging
more to buy with credit instead of cash is a speech regulation
and sent the case back to a lower court for further review.
The court, in a 8-0 decision, threw out a lower court's
ruling upholding the New York law as a price regulation.
Merchants contend laws like the one in New York infringe on
their free speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution by
dictating how they describe their pricing to customers.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)