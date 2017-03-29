UPDATE 2-U.S. top court throws out ruling that upheld N.Y. credit card law

(Adds comment from New York Attorney General's office,
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday threw out a ruling that upheld a New York law barring
retailers from charging more to customers buying with credit
cards, sending the case back to a lower court to decide on free
speech grounds, not as price regulation.
The merchants that challenged the law argued it violated
their free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First
Amendment, and the 8-0 ruling by the justices handed them at
least a temporary victory. The justices returned the matter to
the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which
upheld the law in 2015 as legitimate price regulation.
The merchants' attorney, Deepak Gupta, expressed confidence
the law would eventually be struck down following the Supreme
Court action. Nine other states have similar laws.
Retailers are forced to pay fees to credit card companies
every time a customer buys with a card. The New York law barred
retailers from imposing a surcharge on customers who made
purchases with a credit card. It also made it impossible for
merchants to call fees paid to credit card companies a surcharge
that is added to the price of a product. The law did not stop
retailers from offering a discount for cash purchases.
The case hinged on whether the justices saw the law as a
speech restriction or a traditional form of price regulation not
subject to a free speech challenge.
In a ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the
court decided it is speech regulation. The businesses, Roberts
said, "want to make clear that they are not the bad guys"
responsible for the higher prices, but the law precludes them
from doing so. The court did not decide whether or not the
measure is lawful.
A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said, "We respect the court's decision and will
continue to defend the statute on remand" to the lower court.
Merchants contend laws like the one in New York infringe on
their free speech rights by dictating how they describe their
pricing to customers.
Retailers have long complained about the cost of accepting
credit cards including "swipe fees," a percentage of the
purchase price the merchants pay to networks such as MasterCard
Inc and Visa Inc every time a credit card is used.
Five New York state merchants, including a Brooklyn ice
cream parlor and a Manhattan martial arts studio, challenged the
law, saying it "keeps consumers in the dark by criminalizing
truthful speech."
The lead plaintiff, Expressions Hair Design unisex salon in
Vestal, New York, said in court papers after it learned of the
law it removed signage notifying customers of a card surcharge,
but would like to put it back up.
The New York law subjected merchants to a potential one-year
prison sentence and $500 fine for imposing credit card
surcharges.
In 2013, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sided with the
merchants and blocked enforcement of the law. The appeals court
then upheld the law in 2015.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Andrew
Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)