U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to revive $7.25 billion credit card settlement

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by retailers to revive a $7.25 billion antitrust settlement they reached with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc over claims the card networks improperly fixed credit and debit card fees.

The high court left in place a lower court's decision last year that threw out the settlement on the basis that it was unfair to retailers that stood to receive no payments and derive no other benefits.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
