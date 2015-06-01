UPDATE 4-U.S. top court throws out man's conviction for Facebook threats

(Recasts lead, adds Elonis in jail on unrelated charge, fresh
reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday threw out the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who made
threatening Facebook statements toward his estranged wife and
others in a ruling that makes it tougher to prosecute people for
using menacing language on social media.
The court ruled 8-1 in favor of Anthony Elonis in a case
that explored the boundaries of free speech online.
The justices decided Elonis could not be convicted merely on
the basis that a reasonable person might consider his comments
threatening. The court instead said prosecution would be allowed
under the federal law that he was accused of breaking only if
Elonis himself intended his words as threats.
Elonis wrote the Facebook posts in 2010, when he was
27, after his wife left him. Written in the form of rap lyrics,
he fantasized about killing her, knifing a female FBI agent and
shooting schoolchildren. After a court granted his wife a
protective order against him, Elonis posted: "Is it thick enough
to stop a bullet?"
They are now divorced.
Seven justices voted to throw out his conviction, while
Justice Samuel Alito said he would have sent the case back to an
appeals court to decide.
"We're pleased that the Supreme Court saw the case for what
it was: an unprecedented criminal conviction for a 'crime' of
pure speech based on only a showing of negligence," said Elonis'
lawyer, John Elwood.
Elonis is back in jail in Pennsylvania on unrelated assault
charges. Local media reported he was arrested after throwing a
pot at a woman.
The case touched upon the rise of social media and how
people use it to express strongly held feelings.
Elonis' lawyers argued his statements were little different
from lyrics by performers like rapper Eminem and were meant as
art or a form of therapy.
Another of his Facebook posts recounted a visit by an FBI
agent in which he imagined murdering her: "Pull my knife, flick
my wrist, and slit her throat/ Leave her bleedin' from her
jugular in the arms of her partner."
The court's legal reasoning did not rest on free speech,
instead focusing on Elonis' intent.
"Federal criminal liability generally does not turn solely
on the results of an act without considering the defendant's
mental state," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote of behalf of the
court.
Lower courts had said Elonis could be held responsible
regardless of whether he believed his messages could be viewed
as threatening.
'LEFT TO GUESS'
In a separate opinion concurring in the judgment but not the
rationale, Alito criticized the majority's legal reasoning,
saying "attorneys and judges are left to guess" what level of
intent is required for a conviction to stick.
Justice Clarence Thomas was the only justice who would have
upheld the conviction outright. Thomas said the decision "throws
everyone from appellate judges to everyday Facebook users into a
state of uncertainty."
The National Center for Victims of Crime, which filed court
papers siding against Elonis, said the ruling will sow
confusion.
"The laws governing social media require swift
interpretation to keep pace with the ever-advancing criminal
activity in this space. The justices today missed the
opportunity to define the law and left the victims of this case
and others in jeopardy," said Mai Fernandez, the group's
executive director.
Civil liberties advocates praised the ruling.
"Today's decision properly recognizes that the law has for
centuries required the government to prove criminal intent
before putting someone in jail," said Steven Shapiro, national
legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, which
filed court papers backing Elonis.
"That principle is especially important when a prosecution
is based on a defendant's words. The Internet does not change
this long-standing rule," Shapiro added.
Elonis was convicted of violating a federal law that outlaws
sending a threatening communication and was sentenced to 44
months in prison. In 2013, the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction.
The case is Elonis v. USA, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-983.
(Editing by Will Dunham)