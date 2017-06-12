UPDATE 4-U.S. top court won't expand debt-collection abuse law in Santander case

(Adds comment from Santander, plaintiffs' lawyer, civil rights
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting
abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats,
ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for
pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.
The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, upheld a lower court's
dismissal of a proposed consumer class action lawsuit against
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc over allegations it
violated a law called the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
The ruling was the first authored by the court's newest
justice, President Donald Trump's appointee Neil Gorsuch, who
wrote that any changes to the law should come from the U.S.
Congress, not the court.
The law applies only to companies that collect money on
behalf of others, not businesses like Santander that collect
debt bought from other companies after it fell into default, the
justices ruled.
Santander, which said it was pleased with the ruling, is a
Dallas-based consumer finance company specializing in car loans,
owned in part by a subsidiary of Banco Santander, the
euro zone's second-largest bank by market value.
Four Maryland residents who had defaulted on car loans filed
a proposed class action in 2012 in federal court, accusing
Santander of violations of the debt collection law including
misrepresenting debt loads and bypassing debtors' lawyers.
Their debts had been sold to Santander, which then tried to
collect on them.
The plaintiffs' attorney, Cory Zajdel, said Monday's ruling
is bad for consumers "as the Supreme Court has once again
decided that big banks are above the law."
The $11.4 billion-dollar debt collection industry is one of
the top sources of complaints to state attorneys general and the
federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
FORTY-YEAR-OLD LAW
The industry has evolved greatly since that law was enacted
in 1977 to prohibit collectors from using abusive, unfair or
deceptive practices to recoup money. In particular, companies
that buy delinquent debt from the original lenders and then try
to collect it from the borrowers now generate about a third of
industry revenue.
The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals upheld the lawsuit's dismissal last year, saying the law
applied only to debt collectors, and Santander became a creditor
when it purchased the loans. Creditors are not subject to the
law.
On Monday, Gorsuch wrote that the law does not distinguish
between original lenders and debt buyers.
"So a company collecting purchased default debt for its own
account - like Santander - would hardly seem to be barred from
qualifying as a creditor under the statute's plain terms,"
Gorsuch wrote, adding that only Congress has the power to change
that if lawmakers want to do so.
The plaintiffs had claimed that if the law were to be
interpreted in this way, unscrupulous debt collectors could
evade the law merely by buying debt.
Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers' Committee
for Civil Rights Under Law, said the ruling will lead to more
debt buying as a means to circumvent the law. Its affects will
be felt primarily among the poor and minorities who are
"especially vulnerable" to abusive collection practices, she
said.
The plaintiffs were supported by a group of 28 states
including Oregon and Florida as well as the District of
Columbia, which said in legal papers that consumers see no
difference between debt buyers and debt collectors and should be
protected from unscrupulous tactics by both.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)